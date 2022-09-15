The major project to build a new West Suffolk Hospital is moving forward as initial archaeological works can now get under way.

West Suffolk MP and former health secretary Matt Hancock MP said he welcomed the progress made for a new hospital in Bury St Edmunds as West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust takes further steps to making the scheme a reality.

The trust has been developing the proposal, which would see a new diagnostic centre – among other facilities – built in West Suffolk.

Matt Hancock. Picture: Mecha Morton

The MP said he was thrilled to see the trust being able to draw down funding which is enabling the project to move forward – including beginning exploratory archaeological works in support of the outline planning application.

Mr Hancock said: “This important step shows commitment to delivering a new hospital for West Suffolk and ensuring staff and patients have access to world-class facilities as part of this transformational programme.

"I am also delighted to see the approval of the business case for a new community diagnostics centre at Newmarket Community Hospital, in my constituency, which will increase capacity of diagnostics services and give patients more choice of where they can access their care.”

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

In August revised plans for the new hospital, on land at Hardwick Manor in Hardwick Lane, were submitted to West Suffolk Council.

The full planning application is at https://planning.westsuffolk.gov.uk/online-applications/ reference DC/22/0593/HYB.

The proposed development would include a multi-storey car park and a bus interchange.