A multi-million pound development project at Newmarket’s July Course is now complete.

The course has received a series of upgrades as part of an ongoing industry-wide project to modernise facilities for spectators and jockeys.

A new Champagne bar and viewing terrace has been created in The Head-on Stand.

Newmarket's July Course Champagne bar. Picture: Submitted

The bar has capacity for 195 people on the new terrace, alongside more than 130 on the ground floor.

Jockey facilities have also been revamped in The Weighing Room, including new showers and toilets, male/female/flexi changing rooms, physio rooms, a safeguarding area and a new weighing room.

Development and construction company The Wigley Group was appointed by The Jockey Club to carry out the work.

James Davies, chief executive officer of the group, said: “It’s been great to work with The Jockey Club to bring their vision for such an iconic venue to life.

“This has been a really exciting project to work on, which not only enhances the spectator offering and provides high-quality facilities for all sports professionals but also delivers sustainability improvements with the installation of solar panels and low energy lighting throughout.”

The Wigley Group has previously undertaken improvement works at Warwick Racecourse and launched a development partnership to establish a new events and weddings venue in Naunton Downs, in the Cotswolds.