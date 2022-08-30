Three drivers have been stopped for alleged speeding on the A14.

Two were caught doing 91 miles per hour, and another was caught at 92 mph in Higham, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it has a 'high-visibility presence' but the driver continued driving at speed.

Three drivers were stopped on the A14. Picture: Google Maps

This comes as part of speed checks on the A14 eastbound bear the village.

Each driver was reported for speeding.