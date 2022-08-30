Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Three drivers on A14 caught speeding in excess of 90 mph

By Ash Jones
-
ash.jones@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:25, 30 August 2022
 | Updated: 10:27, 30 August 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Three drivers have been stopped for alleged speeding on the A14.

Two were caught doing 91 miles per hour, and another was caught at 92 mph in Higham, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it has a 'high-visibility presence' but the driver continued driving at speed.

Three drivers were stopped on the A14. Picture: Google Maps
Three drivers were stopped on the A14. Picture: Google Maps

This comes as part of speed checks on the A14 eastbound bear the village.

Each driver was reported for speeding.

Bury St Edmunds Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Ash Jones