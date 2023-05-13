Police caught two suspected speeders on the A14 in the space of one morning.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were performing speed checks along the eastbound route in Higham, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, today.

During the course of this morning, they stopped two motorists, both of whom were alleged to have hit speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

The first was a doctor who was on their way to work, who officers claimed was going at 96 miles per hour.

The second was a man with a young child in the back caught going 99 miles per hour, a spokesman for Suffolk Police said.

The team revealed they would continue monitoring motorists at Higham until this afternoon.

Later, officers will move into nearby villages, including Woolpit, Elmswell, Rougham, Thurston and Norton.