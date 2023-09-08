A mum and two daughters who say they are ‘born to run pubs’, are gearing up to open a new bar in Bury St Edmunds tomorrow.

Mum Virginia Trow, and daughters Amie and Georgia, will soon be at the helm of Nightjars in St Andrew’s Street South, formerly Karooze Cafe Bar, which opens at 11am.

This will be Virginia’s second pub as she also runs The Prince of Wales in Newmarket – both of which are owned by Punch Pubs.

Mum Virginia Trow, and daughters Amie and Georgia, will soon be at the helm of Nightjars in St Andrew’s Street South, formerly Karooze Cafe Bar, which opens at 11am tomorrow. Picture: Tamika Green

Virginia’s daughter, Amie Trow. Picture: Tamika Green

She said: “I love pub life, I was born to do it and so were my daughters.

“I love the customers, I love music and I love the vibe – I just love running a pub. We’re a woman led team. We’re a very strong, hard-working little family.”

Virginia began working in pubs aged 16 as a pot washer and ran her first pub when she was 20. Now after a £200,000 revamp, she is looking forward to her next venture.

The bar is named after the Suffolk bird, Nightjar. Picture: Tamika Green

The bar will offer a relaxed atmosphere in the day. Picture: Tamika Green

“We’re very energetic, we have a great vibe. We bring a lot to the table in terms of customer service,” she added.

Nightjars will be open from 11am until late and customers can buy barista coffees, pastries and cakes during the day, with a relaxed atmosphere at lunch.

Evenings will see DJ sets, music and a lively bar atmosphere from 8pm on a Friday and Saturday night. Punters will also be able to watch sport and can buy premium beers and cocktails.

The bar area. Picture: Tamika Green

Charlie Ashwell, operations manager at Punch Pubs East Anglia, explained the new decor. She said: “The colour scheme of the pink is based around Suffolk Pink – we’ve tried to incorporate local colours for the theme of the bar.

“The name of the bar is named after the Suffolk bird. We’ve incorporated the bird in all our branding.

“We wanted to give the pub a bit of an identity, so it has got some Suffolk twists.”

At 9pm tomorrow, a DJ will be playing Ibiza songs.