A Beck Row mum has written a book she hopes will help families living with dementia.

Hayley Allcock was inspired to write My Nanny has Dementia through conversations with her six-year-old son Thomas.

Hayley said West Row Academy pupil Thomas shared a special bond with his nanny – Hayley’s mother-in-law – who has dementia.

Hayley, who helps to care for her mother-in-law, said My Nanny has Dementia was a short story written from a child’s perspective and inspired by the things her son had said about his nanny.

“It is about having a nanny with dementia and basically how my son will always love her, regardless of the dementia,” said Hayley.

“I'm hoping the book will help to raise some awareness that just because an individual has dementia, it doesn't not define them.”

As the book could also be read by those with dementia, it is illustrated simply to ensure it will not confuse or overwhelm them.

Hayley added: “We hope this short story can help other young children who may have a relative with dementia.”

Alongside My Nanny has Dementia, Hayley is creating an activity book called ‘Making Memories’.

She hopes people with dementia could work through the book with a grandchild of young person, enjoying games, crafts and other activities to help build memories and keep families close.

My Nanny has Dementia is available now through Amazon – priced £7 – at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CDK5QWLL