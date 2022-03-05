A Suffolk woman is finally looking forward to celebrating her first Mother’s Day with the baby she longed for – after struggling for nearly 20 years with a condition that affected her fertility.

Leanne Norman, of Lakenheath, suffered from endometriosis, a debilitating and painful condition that affects 50 per cent of women with infertility.

She has spoken about the condition, which causes tissue to grow over the ovaries and other organs, during an awareness raising action month co-ordinated by charity Endometriosis UK.

Leanne with Albie.

The 31-year-old told her partner Dan when they first met that she might have problems conceiving.

She said: “I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was 14 and had had numerous procedures over the years to remove the tissue and calm things down a bit, but it kept growing back.

"Then when I was 18, I was hospitalised with an ectopic pregnancy and had to have one of my fallopian tubes removed.”

Leanne Norman.

Endometriosis can take years to diagnose as many women think the pain is normal but Leanne's mum pushed for answers early on because of her severe symptoms.

“I wasn’t able to go to school sometimes because the pain was so bad," she said.

"I was having numerous scans and keeping food diaries and constantly having blood tests.

"It was then decided to operate on me, which is when the endometriosis was diagnosed.

“Over the years I have got used to managing the symptoms and as I have got older the pain has tended to be more around when I have got my period.

"Work colleagues always knew when it was the wrong time of the month because I would have my hot water bottle with me and a packet of painkillers.”

Leanne and Dan went to the GP after they had been trying for a baby for three years.

The couple lived in Stoke Ferry in Norfolk at the time and were referred by their GP for fertility testing at Bourn Hall Clinic, which is directly commissioned by Norfolk and Waveney CCG to provide fertility investigations and diagnosis.

“I had to have blood tests and scans at Bourn Hall and then I was told that I would need to lose a bit of weight before we would be entitled to NHS-funded IVF," she said.

"I only needed to lose eight pounds, so I joined a slimming group and got that sorted."

Dr Thanos Papathanasiou, Bourn Hall’s Medical Director, said endometriosis is a common cause of infertility and warned that although surgery can help to reduce pain symptoms and improve the chances of natural fertility for women with severe endometriosis, it can sometimes result in long-term damage to their tubes and ovaries.

He said: “An early diagnosis of endometriosis is important as it enables women and their partners to better understand the condition and gain appropriate care.

"A particular concern is that often women are not aware that they have the option to freeze their eggs ahead of surgery, which provides the chance to preserve their fertility should they want children in the future."

Leanne was fortunate that her ovaries were unaffected by surgery.

“After we were told we could have IVF, we had one appointment at Bourn Hall, then two weeks later Covid hit and our treatment had to be stopped because all the fertility clinics were told to close," she said.

"This was disheartening, but luckily I was able to carry on working throughout the lockdown and it took my mind off our infertility struggles.

"Then in the July I fell pregnant naturally and had another ectopic pregnancy.

"Thankfully I wasn’t as ill as I had been before.

"It was crazy, we had spent three years trying to get pregnant and then this had happened.

"However, it seemed that, although I was able to get pregnant, my body just couldn’t get the embryos to where they needed to be.”

Once Bourn Hall re-opened the couple were able to resume their IVF treatment.

“We found out I was pregnant just before Christmas 2020. It was absolutely amazing,” said Leanne.

Leanne and Dan’s wedding plans had also been put on hold due to the Covid restrictions and they were finally able to tie the knot when Leanne was six months pregnant.

Albie Norman.

The couple’s son Albie was born in August 2021 and Leanne cannot wait to celebrate her first Mother’s Day with him.

“It didn’t feel real at first when Albie arrived,” she said.

"I don’t think it felt real throughout the whole pregnancy either.

"It was only after he was born that I thought ‘I’ve done it, I’ve got a baby.’

"It felt like quite an achievement for me because I never thought it was actually going to happen.

"I am so excited about Mother’s Day – it is going to be a very special day for all of us."