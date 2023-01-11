It's the time of year purse strings have been tightened, so we were delighted to hear of free days out at Newmarket's National Horseracing Museum this month.

The venue is offering free entry every Sunday this January so we decided to pay a visit with our daughter Clara to test out the activities for ourselves, be kind to our unhappy bank account and to brighten what could be an otherwise gloomy month.

The sun was shining as we parked the car near the museum (it does not have a dedicated car park so we used the short stay public car park in Rous Road, although we were also recommended the All Saints long-stay) and we made our way to the clearly marked entrance.

The National Horseracing Museum, in Newmarket. Picture: Camille Berriman

Although we live just down the road in Bury St Edmunds, we had never visited before and it is unlikely we would have thought to do so if free entrance had not been advertised.

But first impressions were very impressive: the glass door swung open to reveal modern architecture, the enticing aromas of freshly-cooked food from The Tack Room restaurant greeted us and we made our way through the airy hall to the shop.

While entrance to the museum is free on Sundays in January, visitors must collect their day pass from the shop before accessing the rest of the site.

Clara leaves her mark at the museum. Picture: Camille Berriman

There, we met a friendly steward who gave us a map and pointed out several areas of potential interest for us and Clara.

Muggins here had misread the website which meant while I had smugly thought we were in time for one of the twice-daily tours we were actually slightly late, but we were assured it did not matter.

So we headed straight to the racehorse simulator as we knew it would most likely enthral the six-year-old in the party.

The National Horseracing Museum, in Newmarket. Picture: Camille Berriman

And what an experience it was. We were lucky enough to meet Larry, who has been in racing most of his life and now stewards at the museum many Saturday afternoons and Sundays.

Larry greeted Clara warmly and assured her she would soon be a pro on the simulator as we made our way to the King's Yard Galleries, where the simulator lives.

Within moments she was in the saddle, feet in stirrups with heels down and holding the reins under Larry's expert guidance, as he started the simulator at a slow pace initially before getting faster.

Clara sits at the top of the stairs to nowhere. Picture: Camille Berriman

Clara loved it. Her face was full of smiles and she kept laughing with delight. I turned to look at my husband and was surprised to realise he was chomping at the bit to get in the saddle himself.

"I think we are both too tall to be jockeys," I said, only for Larry to inform us Lestor Piggot was 5ft 10ins (exactly our height).

So no sooner was Clara finished than David climbed on for his turn. When he started getting out of breath I knew it was quite a workout – and I also knew I had to give it a go.

David enjoys his turn on the racehorse simulator. Picture: Camille Berriman

Getting into the riding position was easier than I thought and before I knew it Larry had started the simulator and I was looking ahead at the screen.

"Shall we go faster?" asked Larry and I replied 'of course'.

That was when the fun started. Although I could feel my heart starting to beat faster I could not help exclaiming: "My thighs! My thighs are burning," much to Larry's amusement.

The National Horseracing Museum, in Newmarket. Picture: Camille Berriman

When the experience was over my leg muscles had a new-found respect for the level of fitness jockeys attain.

After talking to Larry some more we headed to the Rothschild Yard Stables to meet the museum's retired racehorses.

There, we saw Flying Instructor poking his head out of his stable while Hollywood Road was out of his stable (until the heavens opened) and happy for Clara to stroke his nose.

The National Horseracing Museum, in Newmarket. Picture: Camille Berriman

With the sudden onset of heavy rain we retreated to the RoR (Retraining of Racehorses) Galleries and met 'Fred' the fragile racehorse model and scrutinised the painted digestive system painted on his side.

We then had to dash through the rain back to the main building as we wanted to visit the museum's main galleries and learn about the science of racing, as we rightly thought the display's interactive elements would intrigue our six-year-old.

Despite the very interesting displays, Clara was more keen to keep weighing herself on the scales she discovered in the adjacent corridor (but she was very engaged with doing that).

Clara weighs in. Picture: Camille Berriman

We then went over the road to Palace House to look at its impressive paintings, however by this time Clara's patience was wearing thin and she was only placated by the promise of another turn on the racehorse simulator afterwards.

She practically skipped back to Larry, who was kind enough to offer Clara the chance to wear the King's colours for her final ride on the simulator.

All smiles once more, she had her turn and promptly said 'this is the best day ever, can we come back next Sunday?' when it finished.

Clara wears the King's Colours for her second turn on the simulator. Picture: Camille Berriman

For the cost of diesel and car parking, I think we could manage that Clara. And next time we will definitely make sure to join either the 11am or 2.30pm behind the scenes tours.

- Access to free Sundays at the National Horse Racing Museum is easy – for more information go to https://www.nhrm.co.uk/

On January 15, 22 and 29 the museum invites visitors to keep warm in its galleries and have a go on the horseracing simulator. It is open 10am-4pm, just visit the museum shop to pick up a pass.