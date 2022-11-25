West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has survived another elimination in his bid to be crowned king of the TV jungle in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The former health secretary made it through to the final four in the ITV reality show after comedian Seann Walsh was voted out.

The episode began with the campmates tucking into a full English breakfast.

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV

Mr Hancock said: "To see that breakfast coming was really worth it."

They then bid farewell to radio presenter Chris Moyles.

"I never thought I would make it to the final five," said the MP, who volunteered with Mike Tindall for tonight's challenge Fallen Stars. "I'm very grateful to everyone who wants to see me carry on."

Me and my bestie hyping each other up ❤️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ExiDYIleVN — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2022

Mr Hancock had to assemble pieces of stars in five cages, while the former rugby player answered questions, based on animals in the cages, to win extra time in the task.

If he got a question wrong, he would be dunked into a tank full of fish guts.

With two out of three answers correct, Mr Hancock was given a minute and 30 seconds in the first cage, filled with spiders, and managed to put together a star.

He then had one minute in the next cage, with rats, and assembled the second star.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV

In the third cage, packed with ants, he managed to piece together the star in his time of one minute and 30 seconds.

"They're little nippers," said Mr Hancock.

He failed in his attempt in the next cage as cockroaches were dumped on him.

Hosts Ant & Dec. Picture: ITV

With a minute and 30 seconds in the final cage, featuring pigeons, he assembled the last star.

With four out of five stars, they brought back a dinner of crocodile tail for the camp.

"We will eat well tonight," said Mr Hancock.

He later spilled crocodile juice on his trousers.

After being asked what superhero he would be and why, the politician said he would like to travel back in time to the reign of Charles II in 1670 as that was the birth of modern England.

His superhero name? Mr Hanclock.

Matt's high point:

Winning four out of five stars in the challenge.

Matt's jungle low point:

Being nipped by ants during the challenge and failing to assemble one of the stars in the cockroach cage.

