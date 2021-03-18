Thousands of people have been helped through 'social prescribing', according to a district council.

West Suffolk Council says it has supported more than 2,000 people with 'coaching and signposting' referrals through its LifeLink service.

LifeLink is a free service for anyone over 16 years old, that connects people to social activities, clubs, groups and local services - and helps take pressure off the health service.

Social prescribing involves referring people to a number of organisations, including leisure providers. Picture submitted

Today is National Social Prescribing Day.

LifeLink coordinators coach participants on a one-to-one basis to find ways to improve their wellbeing and meet their needs by connecting them with community groups and services for practical and emotional support.

Link workers also support existing community groups to be accessible and sustainable, and help people to start new groups.

It is designed to help those:

With one or more long-term conditions

Who need support with their mental health

Who are lonely or isolated

Who have complex social needs which affect their wellbeing.

In West Suffolk, from January 2020 - December 2020, LifeLink have delivered 5,970 sessions to the participants.

This includes 2,882 longer arranged appointments and coaching sessions and 3,075 shorter conversations.

LifeLink works across the West Suffolk Alliance, made up of partners such as health providers, public sector, voluntary sector and private companies.

Cllr John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “West Suffolk Council’s LifeLink Social Prescribing scheme has gone from strength to strength and is making a real difference to people’s lives and wellbeing as well as reducing pressure on health services.

The initiative has adapted to meet the changes brought by Covid-19 during the past year.

"LifeLink team have delivered over 1,880 hours of dedicated one-to-one time in a year and plays a great part in West Suffolk Council’s ongoing families and communities work bringing tailored local solutions to meet residents' needs.

Cllr Robert Everett, portfolio holder for families and communities, said: “The results LifeLink has achieved is amazing and down to partners coming together with a common goal of helping people through their problems and challenges.

"Many of the issues are not medically related but end up causing health problems or at the door of their doctor.

"West Suffolk LifeLink is able to work with individuals to get targeted help.

Matt Hickey, development manager, health fitness and physical activity at Abbeycroft Leisure, said: “We’re very proud of our partnership with the West Suffolk Council LifeLink team, which has been in place since LifeLink launched in 2017.

"The participants that come to us via the LifeLink coordinators are given the right amount of support that they need, and this is obviously different for everyone."

Dr Rupert Wace, Orchard House Surgery, Newmarket, said:

Some of my patients have needs that are not purely medical, such as loneliness, debts or retraining and they do not know who to approach about it.

"They need support and confidence so that they can sort their problems out.

Social Prescribing gives a leg up and encouragement and adds to the support we can offer."

For more information, visit: LifeLink

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk