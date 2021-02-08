Nearly 100 patients at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust who tested positive for Covid-19 died last month.

The Bury St Edmunds hospital trust recorded 99 deaths between January 1 to 31, NHS England data shows.

There were 42 coronavirus-related deaths at the trust in December.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

The total number of deaths of people who tested positive for the virus, recorded at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust since the start of the pandemic, stands at 254.

There have been 15 deaths so far this month, according to the NHS figures.

The number of deaths by date this month were:

February 1 - four

February 2 - one

February 3 - four

February 4 - two

February 5 - one

February 6 - three

February 7 - zero

Today, the hospital opened an extension to its A&E department to assess and treat coronavirus patients.

