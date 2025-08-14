NHS data has revealed the trust that runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds rescheduled 483 outpatient appointments during the recent resident doctors' strike.

Inpatient appointments at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) were also affected during the five-day industrial action taken by members of the British Medical Association (BMA)

A total of 78 inpatient appointments at WSFT, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, had to be rescheduled.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

This compares to East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which rescheduled 283 outpatient appointments and 26 inpatient appointments.

Within the figures from both trusts, inpatient numbers include day cases.

WSFT had 97 resident doctors absent due to the strike on Friday, July 25.

On the last full day of the strike, from 7am on Tuesday, July 29, to 6.59am on Wednesday, July 30, there were 114 absences.

At the end of the strike, Matt Keeling, deputy chief operating officer for WSFT, said: “We are very sorry to every patient that has had their appointment or procedure delayed as a result of the latest strike action.

“We undertook comprehensive planning in the run up to these strikes to bring forward patients that urgently needed treatment and maintained a large number of elective procedures.

“We have also rescheduled a significant number of appointments and procedures that were affected.”

“While we were busy during the strikes, thanks to our robust planning and the dedication and hard work of our staff, we saw similar or shorter waiting times in our A&E department following the concentration of our resources in these areas,” said Mr Keeling.”

Ipswich Hospital. Picture: Mark Westley

ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospital, had 218 doctors absent on the first day of the strike and 249 on the last full day of industrial action.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, said: “Our teams worked tirelessly to keep patients safe during the recent resident doctors’ strike.

“Our priority was to maintain safe services and minimise the impact on patient care.”

“All that hard work doesn’t stop now that this latest round of industrial action is over,” said Mr Hulme.

"At ESNEFT we are rebooking any postponed elective procedures and outpatient appointments as quickly as we can. It's so important these people receive the tests, checks and treatment they need without further delay.”

The BMA represents all doctors and medical students.

It called for a pay increase of 26 per cent for resident doctors, who were previously known as junior doctors.