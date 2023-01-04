A report by a government inspectorate has called for "significant changes" to Suffolk Constabulary's child protection arrangements – while praising other aspects of the force's work.

The review, published on December 23 by the Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, warns of "poor" risk management by Suffolk Police when dealing with several groups of young people.

These include children missing from home, children vulnerable to criminal and sexual exploitation, and children who are victims of abuse on digital media.

The report highlighted several areas for improvement

In particular, Suffolk Constabulary was criticised for not using data and information effectively enough to identify and mitigate risk to young people.

Its response to reports of missing children was described as "confused and ineffective."

The lack of an around-the-clock, independent intelligence capability was flagged up as a major contributor to this shortfall.

The report states: "The force doesn’t have its own 24/7 intelligence capability, and out-of-hours intelligence provision is limited because it shares it with Norfolk Constabulary. This means most intelligence checks for missing children are made by staff who don’t have the right skills.

"We also found that vulnerability flags and risk warning markers for missing children weren’t consistently in place on the force’s systems."

In compiling the report, inspectors examined 72 cases in the Suffolk area involving at-risk children.

The constabulary's child protection practice was assessed as 'Good' in 27 cases, 'Requiring Improvement' in 24 cases, and 'Inadequate' in 21 cases.

However, the report also praised the force for prioritising safeguarding, and for emphasising the "voice of the child" as part of its enquiries.

Inspectors lauded Suffolk Police for the support provided to children in immediate need of protection.

In particular, they highlighted the force's Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH), which allows officers to coordinate with partners and specialists in safeguarding cases.

Assistant Chief Constable Eamonn Bridger said: "We acknowledge the findings of the recent HMICFRS report into child protection as a follow up into the inspection that took place in July 2022.

"The protection of children is of paramount importance to Suffolk police and inspection of this critical area has been extremely beneficial to our understanding of safeguarding.

"It was pleasing to see that the report identified many positive findings and recognised that overall our child protection practices are good.

"It is clear that our workforce are committed to ensuring child protection investigations are effective with the victim voice and needs central throughout.

"We work with our key partners to improve the outcomes for children and protect those that are most in need, it is reassuring to have independent confirmation that this is happening effectively in Suffolk.

"We recognise the areas that need further development, most notably in our response to missing and potentially exploited children. Since our inspection in July, we have been actively taking steps to ensure rapid improvements are made, prioritising these two key areas.

"We are committed to working in partnership to ensure that the child protection arrangements in Suffolk are enhanced yet further where they can be. This work will be a priority for the Constabulary and will continue into 2023 and beyond."

The full report can be found online.