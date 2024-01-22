Community sports clubs across West Suffolk can now apply for a council grant to help increase participation and further enhance activity.

Grants of between £200 and £1,000 are being made available under West Suffolk Council’s (WSC) Capital Sports Fund.

The money can be used to support capital costs such as playing and training equipment, kit and other items such as first aid equipment.

Cllr Ian Shipp, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “Keeping active at all ages can have a massively positive impact on people’s health and wellbeing.

“Sport can bring people together, forge friendships, create a sense of pride and belonging and help people stay fit.

“I’m proud to live in Mildenhall, which was named Suffolk’s Most Active Town last year, but we are keen to support sports activity across all of our West Suffolk communities. That’s why I am delighted to launch this Capital Sports Fund.”

The council is using £14,700 from its UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) allocation from Central Government to provide the grants.

There is no deadline for applications but once the money is allocated the fund will close. Grants should also be spent by March 31 and cannot be paid as retrospective funding for project costs already incurred.

Applications will be assessed and all grants are subject to criteria in line with UKSPF.

People interested in applying or finding out should email policy@westsuffolk.gov.uk and request a Capital Sports Fund application form.