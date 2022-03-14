More news, no ads

Work on transforming the former Bury St Edmunds Post Office topped the list of payments made by West Suffolk Council in January.

The authority has just published its monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.

Along with various payments for the Cornhill Post Office project – including £436,648 to Barnes Construction – the January list includes more than £57,000 on agency staff fees, nearly £150,000 on a sub-station extension and more than £51,000 on B&B accommodation costs.

West Suffolk House

The full list of January payments includes:

Work carried out at 17/18 Cornhill site (former post office): £436,648

Shepherds Grove Park Court Park Home site external wall insulation works: £219,225

Sub-station extension: £149,446

Artiste fees: £80,757

Consolidation for West Suffolk Council (WSC) sites electricity supply: £71,373

Professional services for Mobilisation and Gateway 1: £68,888

Disabled facilities grants: £66,906

Karcher UK – vehicle replacement: £63,899

Agency staff fees: £57,385

B&B accommodation costs: £51,739

Ridgewell Roofing Ltd – Provincial House, Haverhill:£37,973

Suffolk County Council, pension – early retirement costs: £37,343

CBRE Ltd (client accounts) – Apex service charge: £37,240

Supply and install kitchen equipment at Mildenhall Hub: £34,677

Suffolk County Council, pension – PRC recharges: £33,577

Landlord/rent costs: £25,666

Ringo fees:£20,115

Practical self-isolation support: £20,000

Operational and maintenance contract for Toggam Solar Farm, new Fen Gravel Drove, Lakenheath: £17,957

Project management, Gateway 1 – Western Way development: £17,808

Professional fees: £15,034

Provincial House replacement windows: £14,380

Essex County Council – fees for place services: £13,947

Delivery and build of new museum case: £13,142

PRS charges: £12,811

Bins: £12,190

Verse Facilities Management: £12,015

The Apex insurance: £11,573

Supply long bow top fencing plus fixings: £10,708

Treasury advisory services: £10,500

West Suffolk employment land review: £10,497

Electricity supply for Provincial House, 32 High Street, Haverhill: £10,255

Professional fees: £9,400

Deposit payment for air source heat pump system, Nowton Park: £8,898

CCTV service maintenance: £8,312

Waste bins: £8,261

Athenaeum – builders' works: £7,928

Holiday activity and food programme Christmas provision: £7,925

CBRE Ltd (client accounts) – Apex first floor service charge: £7,915

Structural investigation services: £7,611

RIBA stage 3 core services – 17-18 Cornhill: £7,417.52

All Saints Pocket car park, Newmarket – carry out works: £6,463

Gritting contract for car parks: £6,150

Cleaves Road clear entire banks, Hanchet End clear public right of way : £6,000

WHSmith – Tower crane licence for 17-18 Cornhill: £6,000

Popup Pictures Ltd – commission: £5,588

Works to dovecote, south cloister wall and Easter cloister: £5,587

Security for Athenaeum and Apex: £5,460

My WiSH Charity – to improve courtyard gardens at Newmarket Hospital: £5,000

Engagement of businesses on Mildenhall Industrial Estate for ACCESS project: £4,997

Consolidation for gas supply at WSC sites: £4,893

Athenaeum – asbestos soffit removals works: £4,565

The Arc car park insurance: £4,449

17-18 Cornhill, project management support: £4,350

Sweeper hire: £4,370

West Front clearance of gutters and vegetation: £4,250

Install bin pads and bin housing at Warren Close, Douglas Park and Newmarket: £3,911

Section 106 funding for swing and picnic table, Rushbrooke with Rougham Parish Council: £3,665

Putney Close, Brandon – clear all ramp ducts and check gully to soakaway connection: £3,665

College Heath Road offices, Mildenhall, security: £3,480

Mildenhall Woods and St Johns play area – removal of wet pour: £3,400

Housing Reviews Ltd – training: £3,100

Hazells Chartered Surveyors – London Road Brandon and Mildenhall Industrial Estate retainment fee: £3,000

CCTV rental: £2,951

Architectural technical advisor role: £2,921

Parkway multi-storey car park – carry works out lift repairs to both lifts: £2,683

Gas disconnection at 2/3 Highbury Road, Brandon: £2,661

Brandon Leisure Centre, replacement car park lamps to new LED: £2,587

Community restart – Noise Solution: £2,500

Greener Growth restart fund: £2,500

Restart Fund – activities within a Covid-19 safe environment, Bury Spectrum Gymnastics Club: £2,500

Community Restart – Little Acorns Childcare: £2,498

Haverhill Community Trust – recruit new volunteers community stewards to enable free outdoor events to take place: £2,375

Hire of Hinowa: £2,300

WHSmith – Scaffold licence for 17-18 Cornhill: £2,250

Bury Town Football Club – additional covered area to allow supporters to remain outside and social distance: £2,250

Apex first floor insurance: £2,239

Street name plates, various locations: £2,205

Replace fencing Unit 11 Hampstead Avenue, Mildenhall: £2,163

Bury Bus Station installation of new electrical supply: £2,099

Worlington Cricket Club – additional equipment for junior players and qualifications for coaches: £1,989

Maintenance of Nowton Park all weather pitch: £1,838

Photocopier rental charges:£1,733

Blue sacks: £1,714

2 Highbury Road and 3 Highbury Road, Brandon – drain down and disconnect hot and cold water systems ready for removal: £1,597

West Suffolk House – New electric folding bicycle and repairs to ladies and gents Pashley bicycles: £1,549

Moreton Hall Community Centre electrical enabling works for library system: £1,468

Restart grant – Bury St Edmunds Ecumenical Centre: £1,472

Tuddenham St Mary Parish Council – re-establish a youth provision in the village hall: £1,429

Abbey Gardens – Eastgate Nursery footpath maintenance and clearance of dirt from tennis courts: £1,240

Paint marker: £1,226

Hales Barn Road, Haverhill – supply and lay slabs plus supply key clamp fencing: £1,166

CCTV mobile cameras: £1,148

Hire of mini digger and dumper: £1,041

Abbey Gardens – renovate memorial in Peace Garden: £850

External tree survey – Clare Castle Country Park: £770

Nowton Park car park, supply and install bollards: £733

ILLUMINABBEY:

Security for IlluminAbbey: £2,066

Video production for IlluminAbbey: £1,852

Illuminabbey design and artwork: £1,290

Premier Inn Illuminabbey accommodation: £2,010

November 2021 payments

December 2021 payments