These are some of the biggest payments made by West Suffolk Council in January
Work on transforming the former Bury St Edmunds Post Office topped the list of payments made by West Suffolk Council in January.
The authority has just published its monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.
Along with various payments for the Cornhill Post Office project – including £436,648 to Barnes Construction – the January list includes more than £57,000 on agency staff fees, nearly £150,000 on a sub-station extension and more than £51,000 on B&B accommodation costs.
The full list of January payments includes:
Work carried out at 17/18 Cornhill site (former post office): £436,648
Shepherds Grove Park Court Park Home site external wall insulation works: £219,225
Sub-station extension: £149,446
Artiste fees: £80,757
Consolidation for West Suffolk Council (WSC) sites electricity supply: £71,373
Professional services for Mobilisation and Gateway 1: £68,888
Disabled facilities grants: £66,906
Karcher UK – vehicle replacement: £63,899
Agency staff fees: £57,385
B&B accommodation costs: £51,739
Ridgewell Roofing Ltd – Provincial House, Haverhill:£37,973
Suffolk County Council, pension – early retirement costs: £37,343
CBRE Ltd (client accounts) – Apex service charge: £37,240
Supply and install kitchen equipment at Mildenhall Hub: £34,677
Suffolk County Council, pension – PRC recharges: £33,577
Landlord/rent costs: £25,666
Ringo fees:£20,115
Practical self-isolation support: £20,000
Operational and maintenance contract for Toggam Solar Farm, new Fen Gravel Drove, Lakenheath: £17,957
Project management, Gateway 1 – Western Way development: £17,808
Professional fees: £15,034
Provincial House replacement windows: £14,380
Essex County Council – fees for place services: £13,947
Delivery and build of new museum case: £13,142
PRS charges: £12,811
Bins: £12,190
Verse Facilities Management: £12,015
The Apex insurance: £11,573
Supply long bow top fencing plus fixings: £10,708
Treasury advisory services: £10,500
West Suffolk employment land review: £10,497
Electricity supply for Provincial House, 32 High Street, Haverhill: £10,255
Professional fees: £9,400
Deposit payment for air source heat pump system, Nowton Park: £8,898
CCTV service maintenance: £8,312
Waste bins: £8,261
Athenaeum – builders' works: £7,928
Holiday activity and food programme Christmas provision: £7,925
CBRE Ltd (client accounts) – Apex first floor service charge: £7,915
Structural investigation services: £7,611
RIBA stage 3 core services – 17-18 Cornhill: £7,417.52
All Saints Pocket car park, Newmarket – carry out works: £6,463
Gritting contract for car parks: £6,150
Cleaves Road clear entire banks, Hanchet End clear public right of way : £6,000
WHSmith – Tower crane licence for 17-18 Cornhill: £6,000
Popup Pictures Ltd – commission: £5,588
Works to dovecote, south cloister wall and Easter cloister: £5,587
Security for Athenaeum and Apex: £5,460
My WiSH Charity – to improve courtyard gardens at Newmarket Hospital: £5,000
Engagement of businesses on Mildenhall Industrial Estate for ACCESS project: £4,997
Consolidation for gas supply at WSC sites: £4,893
Athenaeum – asbestos soffit removals works: £4,565
The Arc car park insurance: £4,449
17-18 Cornhill, project management support: £4,350
Sweeper hire: £4,370
West Front clearance of gutters and vegetation: £4,250
Install bin pads and bin housing at Warren Close, Douglas Park and Newmarket: £3,911
Section 106 funding for swing and picnic table, Rushbrooke with Rougham Parish Council: £3,665
Putney Close, Brandon – clear all ramp ducts and check gully to soakaway connection: £3,665
College Heath Road offices, Mildenhall, security: £3,480
Mildenhall Woods and St Johns play area – removal of wet pour: £3,400
Housing Reviews Ltd – training: £3,100
Hazells Chartered Surveyors – London Road Brandon and Mildenhall Industrial Estate retainment fee: £3,000
CCTV rental: £2,951
Architectural technical advisor role: £2,921
Parkway multi-storey car park – carry works out lift repairs to both lifts: £2,683
Gas disconnection at 2/3 Highbury Road, Brandon: £2,661
Brandon Leisure Centre, replacement car park lamps to new LED: £2,587
Community restart – Noise Solution: £2,500
Greener Growth restart fund: £2,500
Restart Fund – activities within a Covid-19 safe environment, Bury Spectrum Gymnastics Club: £2,500
Community Restart – Little Acorns Childcare: £2,498
Haverhill Community Trust – recruit new volunteers community stewards to enable free outdoor events to take place: £2,375
Hire of Hinowa: £2,300
WHSmith – Scaffold licence for 17-18 Cornhill: £2,250
Bury Town Football Club – additional covered area to allow supporters to remain outside and social distance: £2,250
Apex first floor insurance: £2,239
Street name plates, various locations: £2,205
Replace fencing Unit 11 Hampstead Avenue, Mildenhall: £2,163
Bury Bus Station installation of new electrical supply: £2,099
Worlington Cricket Club – additional equipment for junior players and qualifications for coaches: £1,989
Maintenance of Nowton Park all weather pitch: £1,838
Photocopier rental charges:£1,733
Blue sacks: £1,714
2 Highbury Road and 3 Highbury Road, Brandon – drain down and disconnect hot and cold water systems ready for removal: £1,597
West Suffolk House – New electric folding bicycle and repairs to ladies and gents Pashley bicycles: £1,549
Moreton Hall Community Centre electrical enabling works for library system: £1,468
Restart grant – Bury St Edmunds Ecumenical Centre: £1,472
Tuddenham St Mary Parish Council – re-establish a youth provision in the village hall: £1,429
Abbey Gardens – Eastgate Nursery footpath maintenance and clearance of dirt from tennis courts: £1,240
Paint marker: £1,226
Hales Barn Road, Haverhill – supply and lay slabs plus supply key clamp fencing: £1,166
CCTV mobile cameras: £1,148
Hire of mini digger and dumper: £1,041
Abbey Gardens – renovate memorial in Peace Garden: £850
External tree survey – Clare Castle Country Park: £770
Nowton Park car park, supply and install bollards: £733
ILLUMINABBEY:
Security for IlluminAbbey: £2,066
Video production for IlluminAbbey: £1,852
Illuminabbey design and artwork: £1,290
Premier Inn Illuminabbey accommodation: £2,010