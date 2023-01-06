A new Prime drink is coming to the UK this year.

Celebrity founders of the viral drink KSI and Logan Paul have confirmed they will be introducing a new range to supermarket shelves called Prime Energy.

Their original product - Prime Hydration - has proved to be extremely popular over the last six months particularly among young people, with shops selling out in seconds, bottles trading hands on the internet for up to £150 and long snaking queues outside supermarkets when there are rumours of a fresh delivery.

Prime Hydration is the original drink released by KSI and Logan Paul

Unlike Prime Hydration, which comes in a plastic bottle, Prime Energy is being sold in cans. Though just like its predecessor there will be a variety of different flavours to choose from including Orange Mango, Strawberry Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime and Tropical Punch.

But while Prime Hydration has fast become a hit among the very young - Prime Energy is expected to be marketed at an older, more adult audience.

Containing a whopping 200mg of caffeine in each 335ml - or 12fl oz serving - the drink's release both online and in the US this week has been confined to people over the age of 18.

Customers piled into Aldi when it announced plans to start selling Prime. Picture: Ellie-Louise Dadswell.



Also boasting 300mg of electrolytes, zero sugar and 10 calories, warnings on the sides of the cans being sold on the other side of the Atlantic make it clear the drink is not suitable for children under the age of 18, pregnant women, those breastfeeding and people who are sensitive to caffeine.

By comparison - there are 80mg of caffeine in a 250ml can of Red Bull which is roughly the same as in a cup of coffee of the same size, while a 473ml can of Monster energy drink contains 160mg of caffeine.

In 2019 the government announced plans to press ahead with a policy to make the sales of energy drinks to under 16s illegal but then the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the law was never finalised. However many shops and supermarkets in England voluntarily no longer sell the high-caffeine drinks to youngsters, while they aren't sold to teens in sports centres and hospitals in Scotland and Wales is currently considering its own ruling.

While Prime Energy cans hit US supermarket shelves on Wednesday, its arrival in the UK is expected to be a couple of months away with the YouTube stars confirming in a video that they expect Prime Energy to be on supermarket shelves in England by April.

Exactly how much a can of the drink will cost currently remains unclear but just like the original release of Prime Hydration it is expected that retail giant Asda will be the very first to sell it.