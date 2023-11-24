A new vet business has taken on several practices across Suffolk after investment from a leading European private equity investor.

Perwyn Advisors Uk Ltd acquired several UK vet clinics this week and rebranded the collective business as Kin Vet Community.

As part of this, the firm took over Swayne and Partners, which has practices in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Long Melford, near Sudbury, and Haverhill.

It has also acquired premises in Cambridgeshire and Essex.

Ciara McCormack, now CEO of Kin Vet Community, said: ““At Kin Vet Community, we have brought together a team rich in industry experience and insight, positioning us to take full advantage of the shifting dynamics in pet care and veterinary services.

“Our workplace culture is geared around nurturing the professional growth and wellbeing of our colleagues: at our core, we focus on improving the delivery of care by developing our people.

“With Perwyn’s support, we are now poised to accelerate our growth, and elevate the standard of pet care throughout the UK, reflecting the evolving relationship between pets and their human companions.”

Perwyn describes Kin Vet Community is described as being a ‘community of passionate professionals, committed to caring for pets and communities.’

Veterinarians are offering an expanding range of services with the availability of new drugs as well as the humanisation of pets and advancements in medical, surgical and diagnostic procedures.

Gurinder Sunner, Partner at Perwyn, said: “We are thrilled to announce our first foray into the veterinary sector, a sector we have always respected for its robust business dynamics and the remarkable dedication of its professionals.

“It is a great pleasure to be working with Ciara and her team as they grow a new group dedicated to nurturing and advancing veterinary experts.”

“We are excited to be a part of this thriving industry.”