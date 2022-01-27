Bosses behind the construction of a new hospital in Bury St Edmunds have said they are considering whether to move some outpatient services to a new public services hub.

Wednesday’s health scrutiny committee meeting was told that the new public services hub being established at the old depot in Olding Road that will include council, health, police, leisure and library services among others could include some outpatient services from the hospital.

The committee was not told what outpatient services that may include, and no decision has yet been made, but bosses confirmed that the plans for West Suffolk Hospital to move to the Hardwick Manor site would not feature any other significant service change.

Updated CGI image of the internal street for the Western Way hub in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL (54528714)

Gary Norgate, director of future systems programmes at West Suffolk Hospital, said: “To date, no real service change has been identified or is being planned, but we do have a recommendation to consider outpatient services becoming part of the integrated one public estate building that is going up in Bury St Edmunds.”

He added: “In the next couple of months we will do all of the work on assessments and all of the same co-production that typifies our approach to date, to ensure that we really understand the significance of those changes and the impact those changes will have upon users.

“We will draw conclusions on what that means in terms of consultation and then we will return to the HOSC [health scrutiny committee] and seek your support, thoughts and guidance on how to proceed.”

Latest artist impression images of what the new Western Way public services hub in Bury St Edmunds could look like. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL/PICK (54528746)

The new hospital is one of 40 announced by the Government to be constructed by 2030 under £3.7billion plans.

West Suffolk Hospital, built in 1974, has seen out its anticipated 30-year lifespan, with the 70-acre Hardwick Manor grounds chosen in December 2020 for the new facility.

The health scrutiny committee was told that a planning application should be submitted by the end of March.

However, questions have been raised nationally over how far the Government’s cash pledge will go.

Mr Norgate, said: “It is true to say that the original budget that was allocated to the building of those projects was inadequate, and that is broadly understood and accepted by the national hospital building programme team.

“With that in mind they are progressing with the Treasury and the Department of Heath a programme business case, i.e. a new business case to cover all projects and to include a far more reasonable, better thought out capital envelope.

Updated CGI image of the main entrance and skatepark for the Western Way hub plans in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL (54528782)

“We expect that business case to be concluded in the spring of this year. I am hoping it is more March than April or May, because once that is unlocked and once we understand the budget we can obviously progress with far more confidence.

“But none of the feedback from our national hospital programme colleagues suggests that our project is in any way an outlier, either in terms of its projected growth or in terms of its projected capital.”