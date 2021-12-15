Pop superstar Anne-Marie will be making her Newmarket Nights debut July 29, 2022.

Since her breakthrough in 2016, Anne-Marie has garnered more than five billion streams to her name and earned a platinum debut album alongside five Top 10 UK singles, alongside dozens of award nominations – including being a nine-time BRIT award nominee – sold-out tour dates across the world and supported Ed Sheeran.

In 2021, she released her sophomore album Therapy, which includes highlights Our Song with Niall Horan, Kiss My (Uh Oh) with Little Mix and Don’t Play with KSI and Digital Farm Animals. Therapy is the follow-up to her multi-platinum 2018 debut Speak Your Mind, which was the UK’s biggest-selling debut release of that year and spawned two global anthems – 2002, written by Ed Sheeran, and the Marshmello collaboration FRIENDS.

Anne-Marie will be at Newmarket Nights (53735898)

This festive season, Anne-Marie will be gracing the dancefloor of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special and celebrating her remarkable year on Top of the Pops Christmas.

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses general manager, said: "We can’t wait to welcome Anne-Marie to Newmarket for the first time. She’s had a phenomenal few years with a massive catalogue of hits to match. We know she’s going to put on an incredible show."

Anne-Marie said: "I’m so excited to be headlining Newmarket Nights for the first time. There’s nothing I love more than performing live, especially in the summer – bring on July!"

This year saw a season of live shows at The Jockey Club racecourses, ranging from a sold-out show for Tom Jones to an afternoon of joyful singalongs with McFly at Newmarket Racecourses. Despite the challenges of staging a season in 2021, the events marked the return to live music for thousands of fans.

During 2022, confirmed acts include Paloma Faith, The Script, Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra – with more announcements to come.

Newmarket Nights 2022 line-up confirmed so far:

Paloma Faith, June 17

The Script, July 15

Anne-Marie, July 29

Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra, August 12

Tickets for Anne-Marie at Newmarket Racecourses go on sale at 10am on Friday via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am tomorrow.

Prices start at £30.24, including booking fee. Tickets for all other shows are available now at thejockeyclub.com/live.