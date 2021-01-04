Healthcare bosses in West Suffolk have moved to reassure residents waiting to be contacted about receiving the coronavirus vaccine - with more sites set to deliver the jab from next week.

Groups on the priority list for the vaccine are those aged 80 or over, care home residents and staff as well as those on the NHS frontline.

Addressing residents, aged 80 and over, who have not yet been given an appointment for the jab, the NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group said they were having to prioritise the oldest and those with underlying health conditions due to the amount of vaccine available.

A spokesman said: "I understand people are really keen and anxious to know when they can have their vaccine.

"I understand why everyone wants to know but we are having to prioritise based on age and medical condition at this initial stage but we will get around to everybody.

"Please don't call your GP surgery - rest assured they will get round to you. As soon as they're able to vaccinate, they will call you in for an appointment."

Swan Surgery, in Bury St Edmunds, and Woolpit Health Centre have each administered 975 doses of the vaccine, with residents receiving their second dose this week.

From Monday, January 11, another four primary care sites in West Suffolk will deliver the vaccine.

The process of arranging the delivery of the vaccine to care home residents and staff is also underway.

The Gainsborough Sports Centre, in Ipswich, is being mobilised to be ready to deliver the vaccine from January 18 as a mass vaccination centre, with 14 other such sites identified across Suffolk and North East Essex.

Staff at West Suffolk Hospital were due to begin to receive the vaccine from today.

