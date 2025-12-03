The chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) said it is making ‘significant progress’ as it works to cut its planned yearly deficit of £20.7 million.

At the end of October, the trust, which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, reported an in-year deficit of £15.3m. This was £1.2m better than planned.

​In trust board papers published last week, Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of WSFT, called its deficit plan ‘ambitious’.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive for WSFT. Picture: WSFT

He said the progress being made is due to efforts from teams across the whole trust.

​“While there’s still a lot more we need to do, we are reaping the rewards of decisive actions taken earlier in the financial year,” said Dr Cameron.

​“I am grateful to our staff for their ongoing commitment to helping us push forward with this plan to achieve financial sustainability, and I invite you to join me in thanking them and encourage their ongoing support.”

​Dr Cameron said there had been an ‘enormous effort from colleagues’ to help reduce the deficit, which has seen a positive reduction in its underlying run rate.

​These rates predict a company’s annual financial performance.

​Dr Cameron said the trust, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, had ‘remained on track’ with its plan to cut its deficit.

​In the board papers, he outlined savings made under cost improvement programme (CIP) projects across the organisation, calling it a ‘concerted effort from colleagues in all divisions of our trust’.

​In the first six months of this financial year, £339,000 has been saved through purchasing cheaper or alternative drugs for patients.

​A further £326,000 of savings were made through improved use of the trust’s estate, alongside commercial income from rent and accommodation.

In addition to this £531,000 of staff savings had been made through hiring costs.

Jonathan Rowell secured the full time chief finance officer role at WSFT last month. Picture: Submitted

Updating the board, Jonathan Rowell, chief finance officer for WSFT, said forecasting shows it will achieve its planned deficit for the year.

He said reductions in pay through held vacancies, reduced activity levels and non-pay controls had contributed to this.

Last month, Mr Rowell was appointed as the permanent chief finance officer. He joined the trust in July last year on a 12-month secondment from NHS England.