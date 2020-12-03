Mental health services are experiencing increasing referrals as Covid-19 increases loneliness and stress, a top Suffolk doctor has said.

Dr John Hague, primary care mental health advisor at Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, has assured residents the NHS is still available.

He said: “There is a combination of things. People can be feeling lonely if they are not seeing their families. And stress is a big factor as people experience a loss of income as a result of the economy.

“These factors can lead to anxiety and depression. This has happened throughout Covid pandemic.

“Many people have had relatives who have died from Covid and that has a substantial effect.”

Dr Hague has pointed to a number of outlets residents can turn to if experiencing mental health problems. These include:

- General advice from Suffolk County Council and referrals from the NHS,

- The Suffolk Wellbeing service, which offers support and advice,

- The Living Life programme, which people can use to learn skills and develop self confidence,

- The Source, which offers advice to young people in Suffolk,

Dr Hague said: “We have moved a lot of counselling services online, and although some places are offering it now face-to-face, studies show distance treatment is just as effective.

“It is going to be a stressful time. If you work in the hospitality or travel industry you might be facing economic uncertainty. And for those working in the NHS it has been a hugely stressful time with the number of cases now exceeding the first lockdown.

“We have to keep our fingers crossed the vaccine will be coming soon.”

