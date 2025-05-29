Leaders at a Suffolk NHS trust working to ‘balance the books’ have agreed to a £20.7m deficit budget for the current financial year.

The chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, highlighted the ‘enormous effort’ being made by staff as it works to cut its deficit.

A deficit budget refers to when an organisation’s spend exceeds its revenue.

Ewen Cameron, chief execuitve of WSFT. Picture: Suffolk News

In April a small underspend of £0.1m against the plan was reported, with pay in-line with budget.

In trust board papers, published earlier this month, Dr Ewen Cameron said at the end of March, the trust’s financial position in-year was a £25.3m deficit.

This was £9.7m worse than planned.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: Mecha Morton

Dr Cameron said: “There has been an enormous effort from colleagues to help reduce the deficit, and significant progress made over the last seven months.

“Work continues at pace to support the trust’s financial recovery plan, and we have worked closely with the Integrated Care Board (ICB) to develop a financial plan to balance the books for the healthcare system.”

He added: “It outlines the scale of savings needed to become sustainable – both in the coming year and more long term – while still providing high quality care for our patients.”

Earlier this year the trust, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, confirmed staffing levels will need to drop from 4,964 to 4,759, by the end of March 2026.

WSFT said it was committed to living within its means and was reviewing services as part of its financial recovery plan.

The trust said it had been communicating with colleagues about its serious financial position since last summer.