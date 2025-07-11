An NHS trust has revealed how much money will be saved after 32 employees agreed to leave their roles as part of a resignation scheme.

In papers published by the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) it states that West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) has reported a focus on its Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme (MARS).

A total of 32 applications have been approved by WSFT, which is expected to save £840,000 in the full year.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

The papers, published ahead of an ICB meeting next week, said that in month two of the financial year, WSFT was reporting a £0.5m underspend against plan in the year to date.

This has been achieved through held vacancies, reduced activity levels and non-pay controls.

The ICB said most of the trust’s cost improvement plan (CIP) is ‘phased for later in the year’ and achieving the planned deficit of £20.7m is ‘still expected to be a challenge’.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive officer for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: WSFT

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive officer of WSFT, said: “MARS was always a way for us to retain our skilled and dedicated staff by creating opportunities for those at risk of redundancy, as part of our ambition to live within our means.

“While the landscape for all trusts is challenging, we continue to make good progress in achieving our financial target for this year.

“Every colleague is playing an important part in helping us meet this aim while transforming our services so that we provide the standard of care our communities should expect.”

WSFT which runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, and Newmarket Community Hospital opened its MARS to corporate services and admin and clerical staff in May.

It was open for four weeks and closed on June 10.

A mutually agreed resignation scheme is a voluntary programme.

It allows an employee to agree with their employer to leave their role in return for a severance payment.

MARS is not the same as redundancy or voluntary redundancy, unlike redundancy, roles vacated through MARS are not removed from the organisation and can be filled through the redeployment of other employees or traditional recruitment.