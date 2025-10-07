The NHS trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, said it expects to be financially overdrawn next month and will require cash support.

Board papers published by West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) in September said its forecast shows cash levels becoming low this month.

The trust, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, anticipates it will need cash support from November.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

A spokeswoman for WSFT said its planned deficit for the financial year 2025/2026 is £20.7 million.

WSFT expects the trust will meet this plan, with support.

The cash balance is the amount it has in the bank available to pay for wages, medical supplies and building maintenance.

Jonathan Rowell, WSFT interim chief finance officer, said: “We agreed a challenging plan of action to get on top of our finances and, thanks to colleagues from across the Trust, we’re on track to achieve this.

“There’s more work to do and there will undoubtedly be challenges ahead, but we’re showing we can better manage our resources and live within our means.

“Significant cost improvements and savings are being made across the organisation and the planned financial support we expected we’d need as part of our deficit plan is being considered.”

Within the board papers, the trust said NHSE has revised the cash support regime for 2025/2026.

It is working with NHSE and the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) regarding its cash requirements.

This may come from the local healthcare system or from an application for provider revenue support submitted to NHSE.