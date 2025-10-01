The NHS trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds will be focusing on lung health and a smoke free future at its annual members’ meeting.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) will explain its involvement in the national lung cancer screening programme, exploring how early diagnosis can save lives.

Dr Jennifer Dickson, respiratory consultant and lead for WSFT’s participation for the NHS lung health check programme, said invites to be screened are focused on people aged between 55 and 75 who have ever smoked.

The lung screening team L-R: Temi Adeyemo Dr Jennifer Dickson and Leigha Hensby. Picture: WSFT

“Lung cancer causes more deaths than any other cancer in the UK, and people will often not experience any signs or symptoms at an early stage,” said Dr Dickson.

“The screening programme is aimed at identifying early stage lung cancer, as if caught early, the disease can be more treatable, and treatment more successful.”

Dr Dickson said that people who currently smoke are at the highest risk of developing lung cancer, but that the risk decreases after people give up for good.

Temi Adeyemo, targeted lung health co-ordinator, Dr Jennifer Dickson, respiratory consultant and Leigha Hensby, lung cancer screening nurse, examining a scan as part of the WSFT’s participation in the national lung cancer screening programme. Picture: WSFT

Jessica Hulbert, public health manager, will be speaking at the meeting, outlining the trust’s aims to ensure a smoke-free future across the WSFT.

Jessica said: “On October 1 we are launching a new smoke-free policy and drive to ensure that our patients have a smoke-free stay, staff have a smoke-free shift, and visitors have a smoke-free visit.

“We have a broad range of treatment options and support available to help people quit smoking for good. The benefits to health and wellbeing, finances, and our whole community are immeasurable.”

The meeting will take place at the Eastern Education Group University and Professional Development Centre, in Western Way, in Bury, on Wednesday.

Members of the WSFT smoking cessation team: Abubakar Badmos, tobacco dependence adviser, Nicky McKee, tobacco dependence lead, Nicola Hale, tobacco dependence administrator, Patrycja Cholewa, tobacco dependence adviser, and Jessica Hulbert, public health manager. Picture: WSFT

Doors to the health information marketplace open at 4.30pm, with the formal meeting starting at 5.30pm.

Anyone is welcome to attend.