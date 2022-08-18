An NHS trust has earned a prestigious award after providing high-quality pastoral care to staff from around the world.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is one of the first to have been awarded the NHS Pastoral Care Quality Award in the region.

The award recognises the Trust’s support, training and appreciation for international colleagues and what they contribute to the organisation.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust have been awarded the NHS Pastoral Care Quality Award. Picture: NHS

Diane Last, head of clinical education at the Trust, said: “I am so proud that the team has been given this award.

“We work extraordinarily hard to provide support during both the recruitment process and then transition into employment.

“The support includes weekly meetings for staff before joining to ensure a smooth transition; local housing advice and signposting for those bringing family and loved ones; a colleague buddy system and programmes to promote professional development.”

The Trust have earned this award through the support shown to staff from overseas. Picture: iStock

The Trust also considers pastoral wellbeing for their colleagues from overseas.

The ‘My Wish’ charity showcases a ‘Safe Spaces’ programme that is part of an initiative set out by NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Jeremy Over, director of workforce and communications, and chief nurse Sue Wilkinson said: “We are delighted to have been highlighted within the region and recognised for the pastoral care we provide for our international colleagues.

“We cannot express the appreciation we have for our internationally educated staff, and the talent, dedication and enthusiasm they bring to the Trust every day.

“Our recruitment and education teams work extremely hard to ensure those joining the Trust from overseas receive a warm welcome, and are supported as they begin their career in the NHS.

“Additionally, these teams work closely with them to make sure they feel cared for and benefit from as many career development opportunities as possible.”