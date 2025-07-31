The NHS trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital has defended its decision to spend more than £97,000 on staff uniforms, despite having a planned multi-million pound deficit for this financial year.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which runs the hospital in Bury St Edmunds, said adopting the new NHS healthcare uniforms is expected to save it £30,000 a year from April.

WSFT is among 15, of a possible 205 NHS trusts, that have chosen to adopt the new uniform – it was not mandated to do so.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

The trust, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, announced earlier this year it would be reducing its staffing levels by 205 full-time equivalent roles as it works to cut costs. For the financial year 2025/2026, WSFT has a planned deficit of £20.7 million.

Figures released in a Freedom of Information request (FOI), submitted by this newspaper, show the trust spent £71,676 on the uniform in the financial year 2024/2025.

In the financial year-to-date, it has spent £26,035 and said the programme of replacement uniforms for existing staff was now complete.

A stock image of The NHS Healthcare Uniforms - colourways. Picture: NHS Supply Chain

It expects to spend an additional £5,000 this financial year on uniforms for new joiners and replacement costs for existing staff.

A union, which represents staff working at WSFT, said it had received complaints from physiotherapists who said their new white uniforms were see-through.

One physiotherapist told UNISON that she had to buy skin-coloured underwear so it was not visible through her uniform.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

Responding to the figures, revealed in the FOI, Laura Lynas, UNISON Suffolk area health branch secretary, said: “Spending the best part of £100,000 on new uniforms while making harsh spending cuts is not a good look for the trust, especially when some of the new clothes aren’t fit for purpose.”

Mrs Lynas said the new standardised approach for uniform had the potential to make big savings in the long-term which would ‘hopefully save jobs and services going forward’.

“Staff are vital to the future of the NHS and investing in new uniforms shouldn’t come ahead of investing in workers,” said Mrs Lynas.

A spokesman for WSFT said the trust had not received any formal complaints about uniform quality.

He said: “The trust began adopting the new national uniforms earlier this year and will complete this transition soon, which will give our patients, staff and visitors more clarity about the role each member of staff holds across our hospitals and the community.

“Following the discontinuation of the previous uniform by the trust’s supplier, the decision was made to make this change, which also provides a cost saving of £30,000 a year.”

The spokesman said the uniforms would save WSFT money in the long-run as NHS Supply Chain could purchase them in larger quantities.

Uniform items previously worn by staff have been recycled at an energy plant to generate sustainable power.

The rest of the old uniform has been auctioned to approved buyers.

NHS Supply Chain, which has managed the introduction of the colourways uniform, said it provided a coherent, visual system across trusts.

The base colour and trim for each uniform identify the role of the person wearing it.

For example, nursing and midwifery staff wear different shades of blue.

Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians wear varying shades of green, both with a navy trim.

The NHS Healthcare Uniform framework, through which trusts, like WSFT, can purchase the garments, was launched in June 2024.

Since then, a total of 15 NHS trusts have adopted the new uniform, with NHS Supply Chain saying a further 15 were working on its implementation.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive officer for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: WSFT

In a recent update to the WSFT board Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of WSFT, said at the end of June its reported position in-year was an £8.2 million deficit, £0.6 million better than planned.

“We must put in place cost-saving measures that generate larger in-month reductions from September to meet our plan,” said Dr Cameron.

In July, WSFT confirmed it had approved 32 applications for its Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme (MARS).

This is expected to save the trust £840,000.