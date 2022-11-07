With Christmas just around the corner, we have compiled a handy list of all the festive markets and fairs coming up in and around Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket over the next few months.

From mulled wine and German hot dogs, to polar bears, there is plenty for everyone and those that can’t resist a bit of Christmas shopping certainly won’t be disappointed!

So tuck into a mince pie, or two, and have a think about which Christmas events you want to shop at this November and December.

Arts & Crafts at Blackthorpe Barn is back for 2022. Picture: Blackthorpe Barn

1. Arts & Crafts at Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham Estate, weekends from November 12

The arts and crafts market at Blackthorpe Barn, near Bury St Edmunds is back for 2022, after tempting Christmas shoppers for more than 30 years, craft lovers will be able to meet the makers, which will vary each weekend.

Arts & Crafts at Blackthorpe Barn will run each Saturday and Sunday from November 12-December 18, from 10am-5pm.

The St Edmundsbury Cathedral Christmas Market in full swing. One of the many Christmas events and markets which will again take place this winter. Picture: Phil Morley

Entry costs £3 on the door and can be booked in advance for £2.50, via the Blackthorpe Barn website.

2. Ely Cathedral Christmas Gift & Food Fair, Ely, November 17-19

Described by Country Living Magazine as ‘a lovely event to start the festive season’, the Ely Cathedral Christmas Gift & Food Fair is the perfect place to find unique gifts and enjoy some tasty festive food.

At the fair you will find hundreds of boutique stalls, dotted around the historic cathedral’s magnificent nave and aisles.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral (pictured) and Ely Cathedral are both hosting Christmas events this year. Picture: Mecha Morton

This year there will be free entry to the Outdoor Christmas Village in the cathedral grounds, boasting 140 stalls selling food and drink and even more gifts!

More information, including ticket prices for the fair inside the cathedral, can be found online.

3. Christmas Market at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds, November 24-26, 10am-4.30pm each day

On of the stallholders at a previous St Edmundsbury Cathedral Christmas Market. Picture: Phil Morley

A firm fixture on the Bury St Edmunds Christmas calendar, this year the cathedral market has something very special lined up for families.

On Saturday, November 26, Inka the polar bear will be entertaining children at the cathedral garth at midday, 2pm and 3pm.

The St Edmundsbury Cathedral Christmas Market in full swing. Picture: Phil Morley

Shoppers will have the chance to browse 50 stalls from Suffolk and beyond who will be selling everything from baked goods to woodcrafts.

Entry to the Christmas Market is free and more details are available on the St Edmundsbury Cathedral website: stedscathedral.org

4. Presents Galore, Rowley Mile Racecourse, Newmarket, November 25-27

Billed as East Anglia’s biggest Christmas fair, Presents Galore is back offering a tinsel-topped selection of more than 100 boutique gift, food and drink stalls, set within the stunning surroundings of Newmarket’s Rowley Mile Racecourse.

The new Liquid Presents area will see the courtyard transformed into a foodie winter wonderland, and entertainment will be provided by performers and singers.

Presents Galore will be open from 4-8pm on the Friday, 10am-5pm on the Saturday and 10am-4pm on the final day.

This year 100 per cent of ticket sales and all proceeds will be donated to Cambridge Children’s Hospital and Newmarket’s National Horseracing Museum.

Tickets, costing £8 online or £10 on the door, are available from the horseracing museum gift shop or on the Presents Galore website.

The Clare Christmas Fair. Picture: Derek Adams

5. Clare Christmas Fayre, Clare, November 25-26

Clare Christmas Fayre will open at 5pm Friday, November 25, and will host 65 exhibitors in the parish church and town hall – offering a wealth of ideas for Christmas shoppers.

Shoppers enjoying the Christmas Fair in Clare. Picture: Derek Adams

Traditional mulled wine and mince pies can be enjoyed on both days to help raise funds for the church and there will be a café at each venue, where shoppers can warm up.

On Saturday, November 26, the fair will be open from 10am-7pm and will culminate in the Christmas lights switch-on, on the Market Hill at 6pm.

Families in Clare at the Christmas Fair. Picture: Derek Adams

6. The Neighbour Market – Folk Cafe and the Flower Hut, Fornham Business Court, November 27, 11am-7pm

New for this year, The Flower Hut and Folk Café, calling themselves The Flower Folk, have come together to create their very first ‘The Neighbour Market’.

The market near Bury St Edmunds will be in aid of the GeeWizz Charity.

It will be a fun day of music, bars, food and offer lots of gift shopping opportunities.

All stalls making up the festive market will be independent and local to Suffolk.

7. Christmas Craft Market, Stonham Barns Park, November 26-27, 10am-4pm

Hand-made, locally-sourced goodies will abound for Christmas present hunters who can also enjoy mince pies, mulled wine, hot chestnuts and live music at this festive event.

And most importantly, at least for the children, Santa will be in his grotto ready to find out what’s on their Christmas lists.

8. Christmas Fair, Stevenson Centre, Great Cornard, November 26, 10am-2pm

Crafts stalls, a raffle, tombola, café and more offering visitors the chance to make some headway on their Christmas shopping.

The community fair is organised by Tracy Tatum in aid of the My WiSH Charity, for which she has raised more than £11,700 over the years.

9. Festive event, Moreton Hall Community Centre, November 20, 11.30am - 5pm

The Moreton Hall Community Centre in Bury St Edmunds is getting festive on November 20, with families able to enjoy German hot dogs and funfair rides.

Cakes, hot drinks and alcohol will also be on sale.

One of the organisers said it is set to be a 'fantastic day for Moreton Hall'.