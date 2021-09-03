The number of non-urgent blood tests at a Suffolk NHS trust have had to be reduced due to a national shortage of blood bottles.

Hospitals and GP surgeries across the country are under threat from a 'severe shortage', according to the British Medical Association.

Now, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which runs hospitals in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, will only a blood test to those with urgent health problems.

A spokesperson said: "Due to a national shortage of blood bottles, we have had to reduce the number of non-urgent blood tests being carried out at the Trust.

"However, anyone who requires a blood test for urgent health problems will still receive one. We urge residents of West Suffolk to contact your GP, 111 service or pharmacy if they require support and advice around their medical condition."

Stowhealth, in Stowmarket, have been instructed not to conduct blood tests unless it is urgent until Friday, September 17.

A spokesperson said: "Due to a national blood bottle shortage, we’ve been instructed to stop all blood tests until 17th September - unless in truly clinically urgent cases.

"This situation is out of our control, so please be understanding if a member of our team contacts you to cancel a scheduled test."

