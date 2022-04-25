In today's nostalgia, we go to a village near Newmarket and turn the clock back nearly 22 years to feature this photo from the Newmarket Journal archive.

It shows members of the Burwell Swallows Under-12 football squad who were celebrating after being provided with a new playing kit sponsored by Manchetts (Burwell) Ltd.

The team were playing in the Cambridgeshire mini-league at the time its members were featured in the Journal.

At the time, Robert Manchett, director of the 24-hour breakdown garage, said: "We decided to sponsor the Swallows because they are a young village team.

"They need support and we wanted to help them because we see it is our way of looking after people in Burwell, particularly the youngsters."