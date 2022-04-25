Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Newmarket nostalgia - the Burwell Swallows under-12s football squad celebrate receiving new kit sponsored by Manchetts (Burwell) Ltd

By Tamika Green
-
tamika.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 25 April 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

In today's nostalgia, we go to a village near Newmarket and turn the clock back nearly 22 years to feature this photo from the Newmarket Journal archive.

It shows members of the Burwell Swallows Under-12 football squad who were celebrating after being provided with a new playing kit sponsored by Manchetts (Burwell) Ltd.

The team were playing in the Cambridgeshire mini-league at the time its members were featured in the Journal.

In today's nostalgia, we transport to Newmarket nearly 22 years ago when the Burwell Swallows Under-12 football squad received a new kit sponsored by Manchetts (Burwell) Ltd.
In today's nostalgia, we transport to Newmarket nearly 22 years ago when the Burwell Swallows Under-12 football squad received a new kit sponsored by Manchetts (Burwell) Ltd.

At the time, Robert Manchett, director of the 24-hour breakdown garage, said: "We decided to sponsor the Swallows because they are a young village team.

"They need support and we wanted to help them because we see it is our way of looking after people in Burwell, particularly the youngsters."

Newmarket Nostalgia Suffolk Homepage Tamika Green