NHS data released this morning shows a significant decrease in the number of patients being treated for flu at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

On Saturday, January 8, there were 10 patients with flu being cared for by the hospital in Hardwick Lane.

This compares to data released from the Christmas period, when on December 29 there were 49 patients with flu - four of which were in critical care.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

On January 8, there were a total of 416 beds occupied at the hospital, out of a possible 452.