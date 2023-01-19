Latest NHS data has revealed the number of patients that have been in West Suffolk Hospital with Covid-19 and flu, in recent weeks.

This comes after local health leaders urged the vulnerable, including children and the elderly, to come forward for their flu vaccination.

Data published today, shows that on Sunday, January 15, there were five patients in West Suffolk Hospital with flu.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

This is a significant decrease on the peak of 47 patients with flu being treated at the hospital in Bury St Edmunds, on December, 29, 2022.

The most recent figures regarding Covid-19, show that on January 5, there were 37 beds at the hospital being occupied by patients with the virus.

This is more than a 50 per cent increase on the month before on December 5, when there were 16 Covid-19 patients being cared for at the hospital.

West Suffolk Hospital is run by the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Yesterday, leaders within NHS East of England said that hospital admission rates with flu currently match the highest rates in the years before the pandemic.

Vaccination uptake in children aged two and three is down on last year's figures - with only around 40 per cent receiving it.

Health leaders are concerned that there is potential for flu to spread as people have now returned to work and school after Christmas.

More information regarding flu and Covid-19 vaccinations can be found on the SNEE vaccine website.

Those eligible for the flu vaccination, including adults aged over 50, and those with a long term health conditions, can make an appointment at their GP surgery or participating pharmacies.