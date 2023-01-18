Nurses and nursing assistants joined a picket line outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds today, as they took part in the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) strike action.

RCN members, including those that work for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSNFT), are demanding fair pay and improved patient safety.

One of those on the picket line was Jo Dominey, 59, a district nurse sister, who has worked for the NHS for more than 20 years.

Mrs Dominey, who lives in Mildenhall and works within the community team in Brandon, said: "What brought us here is beyond comprehension, we had no choice."

As drivers beeped their horns in support of those on the picket line, Mrs Dominey, a picket supervisor explained that for her, patient safety was the main reason she had chosen to strike.

She said that over recent years daily patient visits in the community have gone up from an average of eight a day to 15 to 20 a day.

RCN members on the picket line outside West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: Suzanne Day

RCN members on the picket line in Suffolk. Picture: Suzanne Day

This is despite staffing levels being well below what her team are used to.

She added: "We are now not doing the job that we were trained to do and that we loved to do. We are fed up of putting our integrity on the line."

Describing herself as 'pro NHS' Mrs Dominey continued: "I am striking to ensure there is someone to look after me when I am older, nurses are the backbone of the NHS and everyone knows that."

The nurses and nursing assistants that were on the picket line in below-zero temperatures were supported by many passers-by, they were also provided with hot drinks and food.

The picket line outside the West Suffolk Hospital entrance. Picture: Suzanne Day

"It is lovely to hear the horns beeping," said Mrs Dominey.

She added: "In my mind I wasn't expecting support from the public but they seem to understand what we are doing."

Joining her on the picket line on Wednesday was Madelaine O'Brien 56, who has also been nursing for more than 20 years.

Ms O'Brien who works at West Suffolk Hospital said she felt 'very sad' that nurses had been forced to strike.

Madelaine O'Brien and Kathy Webb have worked as NHS nurses for more than 20 years. Picture: Suzanne Day

She said: "I never thought this day would come and it isn't just about pay, it is about respect for the NHS.

"There wont be an NHS soon if we don't do something about it."

When asked if she had a message for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Ms O'Brien said: "Show the NHS the respect it deserves, it's worth fighting for."