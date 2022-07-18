A Suffolk snorkeller has discovered a human skull in the depths of a waterway while collecting river samples for a conservation project.

Nicola Crockford spotted human remains while out snorkelling in Lode Dike at Boughton Fen, Norfolk, on Monday July 11.

Shaken by the discovery, the snorkelling enthusiast immediately called the police and she had to retrieve the skull for them from the 'spooky' location on the hot and overcast night.

The skull discovered by Nicola Crockford. Picture: Nicola Crockford

The skull is due to be examined by an archaeologist as its origins are a mystery.

Nicola, of Tuddenham, made headlines last year after finding a treasure trove of jewellery while snorkelling along Lee Brook, in Freckenham.

On her latest discovery, the 58-year-old said: "I thought 'oh my God - this is a skull'.

Nicola Crockford found 100 pieces of jewellery last year while snorkelling. Picture: Mecha Morton

"I had seen something in the news about a body being found in water. I said two or three days earlier that it's only a matter of time before I find human remains and then it happened."

Nicola, an RSPB officer, was collecting nitrogen and phosphate samples for a Freshwater Habitats Trust project as part of the Heritage Lottery funded Brecks Fen Edge and Rivers (BFER) Landscape Partnership Scheme to map the extent of clean and unpolluted water.

She spotted the skull at about 6.30pm and not knowing what to do, she swam back to to her vehicle to phone the police.

"I was feeling a bit shaken because it was a bit of a spooky ditch and spooky night" she said.

Nicola called the police and the skull is being examined by forensics. Picture: Nicola Crockford

"I rang the police, they soon phoned back and they said 'please can you stay there - we want you to help us retrieve it'.

"It was pretty horrible actually to pick it up.

"I did have my snorkelling gloves on. It was a bit difficult to pick it up. I'm not used to handling human body parts to be honest and it was a bit upsetting."

The discovery was at Lode Dike in Boughton Fen. Picture: Nicola Crockford

The skull is due to be examined but it is believed to be from a long time ago - potentially centuries.

Nicola added: "It was much more fun finding the jewellery. I also found a shotgun in the Lark at Mildenhall. I'm not looking forward to finding any more human remains let's put it that way."

A Norfolk Police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the skull.

He said: "It is believed to have been buried in a peat bog and will be assessed by an archaeologist in due course."