Patients in Suffolk have been warned operations and appointments will be rescheduled during doctors strikes later this month.

Both junior doctors and consultants, that are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) union, have voted to take part in industrial action.

The trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds said that patients attending their emergency department may wait longer than usual whilst the strikes are under way.

Junior doctors on the picket line outside West Suffolk Hospital earlier this year. Picture: Suzanne Day

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich Hospital, confirmed that the strike action will have a ‘significant impact’ on elective care.

Key strike information from West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSNFT)

The trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital and Newmarket Hospital said they are currently preparing for the strikes.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of WSNFT, said: “We are working to implement tried and tested plans for the upcoming BMA strikes so we can maintain patient safety as well as support our colleagues in their legal right to take industrial action.

“Our emergency department will remain open, however, we will be extremely busy and patients unfortunately may wait longer than usual during this time.”

Dr Ewen Cameron chief executive for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: Mark Westley

Dr Cameron continued: “In an emergency or life-threatening situation, we are here for you, however, please consider other options such as seeing your GP, visiting your local pharmacist or using NHS 111.

“During this period of industrial action, we will unfortunately have to postpone appointments and procedures. If your appointment or procedure has been postponed, we will be in touch with you to arrange this at the earliest opportunity. If you have not heard from us, please attend as planned.”

A spokesperson for WSNFT said more information regarding the levels of service provision during the consultant strikes will be given closer to the time.

Junior doctors on the picket line in Suffolk. Picture: Suzanne Day

Key strike information for patients using Ipswich Hospital

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, which also runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals, said: “Our teams have been working very hard across the trust to prepare for industrial action and, as always, our priority has to be on providing urgent and emergency care throughout the day and night.

“We will have safe staffing levels in these areas, but the strike action will have a significant impact on our elective care. It will mean we have to reschedule some planned operations and appointments.

“We know how disappointing and worrying this will be for people and we would like to reassure them that we will rearrange their appointments for as soon as possible.

“Patients should continue to attend their appointments unless we have been in touch to reschedule.

“It is really important that patients know they can continue to seek medical help if they need it during the strike action, either via NHS 111 online or via 999/A&E if they have a life-threatening emergency.”

Junior doctors in Suffolk are set to strike again. Picture: Suzanne Day

When will junior doctors be on strike?

Junior doctors in Suffolk will be striking for five consecutive days, which is the longest period of industrial action they have undertaken so far.

On their website the BMA said: “During the last two years, junior doctors have made both an enormous contribution and a significant sacrifice.

“And yet none of this is recognised by the government. We are calling for NHS pay restoration.”

The junior doctors strike will start at 6.59am on Thursday, July 13, running across the weekend – it will finish on Tuesday, July 18 at 7am.

The British Medical Association is calling for fair pay for junior doctors and consultants. Picture: Suzanne Day

When will consultants be on strike in Suffolk?

Consultants across Suffolk are preparing to strike for the first time in recent years – a week after their junior colleagues.

Their two-day-long strike will run from Thursday, July 20, starting at 7am and lasting for 48 hours.

On their website the BMA said: “There is absolutely no justification for consultants today being valued a third less than they were 15 years ago. It also sends a clear sign to Government that our pay must be fixed now and for the future.

“Unless ministers come back to us with a credible offer, we plan to call 48 hours action starting at 7am on Thursday 20 July.”