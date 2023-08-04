A council is seeking at least three members of the public to act as an independent panel to help set a new allowance scheme for councillors.

As West Suffolk Council’s current Members’ Allowance Scheme is due to expire in early 2024, the council is required to replace it with a new scheme.

To do this the council must take into account the recommendations made to it by an Independent Remuneration Panel.

West Suffolk Council HQ, Bury St Edmunds

West Suffolk Council is looking to appoint a minimum of three members of the public, who have no connection to the council but have an interest in local government and how it can affect their communities.

They would form an Independent Remuneration Panel as well as one advisor to the panel (with previous local government experience).

Applications must be received no later than Friday, August 25, with interviews expected to take place on Thursday, September 7, at West Suffolk House.

West Suffolk Council has 64 councillors who represent about 180,000 people in areas called wards.

Councillors each receive a basic allowance for their official duties and may receive a special allowance for carrying out certain duties, such as being the chairman of a committee.

The panel and advisor will look at what councillors do, how much time they spend on their duties and then make recommendations to the council on the basic and special allowances to be made to councillors.

Full details and how to apply can be found here:

•Independent Remuneration Panel Members;

•Independent Remuneration Panel Advisor.

Members of the panel would need to complete the majority of their work by December 2023 where their recommendations for a new Members’ Allowances Scheme will be taken to council for consideration.