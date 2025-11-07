Veterans, members of the armed forces and cadets will all be involved in Remembrance commemorations over the coming days.

Here, SuffolkNews brings you details of the memorials taking place in towns across the county.

Bury St Edmunds

The Remembrance Parade on Angel Hill in 2024. Picture: Andy Abbott

Tomorrow at 2.30pm, there will be a small service of remembrance at the Rose Garden, in the Abbey Gardens, in Bury St Edmunds.

The main Remembrance event will take place on Sunday.

At 10.15am a parade will march out before taking up positions on Angel Hill.

Hundreds gathered in Bury St Edmunds to pay their respects in 2024. Picture: Andy Abbott

This will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial, starting at 10.30am.

At 11am, a fire gun in the Abbey Gardens will sound to signify the start and end of the two-minute silence.

After the wreath-laying, everyone will head to St Mary’s Church for a service lasting around 40 minutes.

Following the service, the parade will head back to the Abbey Gardens.

Bury St Edmunds Quakers will hold a short act of Remembrance at the Angel Hill war memorial on Sunday at 2.30pm.

There will be a period of silent reflection, lasting 20 minutes, with the Quakers laying a wreath of white poppies with the words ‘working for peace requires us to remember with integrity’.

On Tuesday, November 11, school children will also lay wreaths at the war memorial.

Thetford

Thetford’s Remembrance parade and service will take place on Sunday, starting from the town centre at 10.30am.

The parade will march through the town to the marketplace, where a service and wreath-laying will be led by Rev Peter Herbert.

Poppies and an order of service will be sold on the day.

Remembrance commemorations in Haverhill in 2024. Picture: Mecha Morton

Haverhill

Haverhill’s Remembrance service will take place on Sunday.

At 2.30pm a parade will start from the car park at Haverhill Arts Centre, moving along Helions Walk, Duddery Hill, and on to the High Street.

Remembrance Sunday - Haverhill. Picture: Mecha Morton

There will then be a short pause on the Market Square where veterans and serving members of the armed forces can join the parade.

The procession will continue onto the Withersfield Road cemetery, arriving at 3pm.

A service at the cemetery will be led by the Rev Max Drinkwater of St Mary’s Church.

Remembrance Sunday - Haverhill. Picture: Mecha Morton

There will be an opportunity to lay poppies after the ceremony and a bugle performance of The Last Post.

Newmarket

In Newmarket, the Remembrance Sunday commemorations will start at 1.30pm at the town’s war memorial with a wreath-laying service.

This will be followed by a standing bearing parade in the High Street and a service at Tattersalls.

Refreshments will then be provided at the Masonic Lodge.

On Armistice Day (Tuesday), there will be a service at the war memorial starting at 10.45am.

Remembrance Sunday parade in Sudbury in 2024

Sudbury

In Sudbury, the Remembrance parade will form on the North side of Market Hill at 1.40pm.

Led by the Colchester Pipes and Drums, it will then set off down Gainsborough Street, into Gregory Street, before finishing at St Gregory’s Church, where there will be a service.

Remembrance Sunday parade in Sudbury

Wreaths will then be laid on the British and American memorials at The Croft.

​The parade will then reform to march along Croft Road into New Street, North Street, and finish back on the Market Hill.

Remembrance Sunday parade in Sudbury

RAF Wratting Common

RAF Wratting Common, in Weston Colville, will mark Remembrance Sunday with a short service at its memorial, starting at midday.

Veterans who served with XC Squadron, 1651 Heavy Conversion Unit and 195 Squadron.

Cadets from 1451 (Haverhill) Squadron of the Air Training Corps will also be on parade.

Wreaths will be laid in memory of all those who served.

The memorial is situated at Weston Woods Farm.