Tributes have been paid to an ‘incredible father’ and popular arts centre manager from Bury St Edmunds who died after a crash on the A14 last week.

Alan Bond, 39, was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa at about 4.50am on Tuesday, August 29, near Chippenham, when he was involved in a collision with a HGV.

Ambulance crews attended and Mr Bond, of Huntingfield Road, Bury St Edmunds, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he died later that day.

Alan Bond, 39, of Bury St Edmunds, was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa at about 4.50am on Tuesday, August 29, near Chippenham, when he was involved in a collision with a HGV. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

He worked for many years at The Junction in Cambridge where he started in the box office before becoming a manager.

A 33-year-old man from Kent was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified and causing death whilst disqualified from driving. He has been released on bail until November.

In a statement, Mr Bond’s family said: “Alan was a devoted husband to his wife, Charlotte, and an incredible father to his two young children. He will be truly missed by all his family.

“We know he helped so many people and had so many close friends to whom he meant so much. We will remember Alan for his sense of humour and all the adventures he had with his friends and family.

“He loved the natural world and would often be found early in the morning with his son and daughter exploring Ickworth Park. He recently took up photography and put this to great effect taking amazing pictures of his family and nature.

“We thank everyone for their messages of condolence at this very difficult time and wish to thank all the emergency services involved. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Staff at Cambridge Junction, in Clifton Way, also released a statement praising Mr Bond’s work ethic and the kindness he showed to others.

They said: “We have lost one of our most treasured work colleagues and friends.

“We all love Alan very much. Alan worked here for 18 years and it’s hard to imagine Cambridge Junction without him. He was conscientious, hardworking, generous, and kind, which always made him very popular and memorable.

“Alan is part of Cambridge Junction’s history; the venue and team will certainly not be the same without him. We would like to thank everyone who has already sent messages of kindness and condolences.

“At this difficult time, we send our love and thoughts to his wife, children, family, and friends.

“Alan will be fervently missed by us all and remembered as our irreplaceable, gentle giant.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit, quoting Op Clements.