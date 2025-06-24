A men’s group set up with the aim of tackling loneliness and boosting mental health through sports is looking to expand its reach.

Moreton Men Sports Group, in Bury St Edmunds, was launched by Adam Thompson in February last year and is seeking the help of the community with donations, whether that be money, sports equipment or time.

The group unites strangers in the community through the power of sport, and has three six-a-side football teams, two darts teams and will enter an 11-a-side football team into the Bury District Sunday Division 4 for the 2025/26 season.

When the group, which is run by a team of volunteers, was founded it had only 10 members, but now has more than 60 taking part in a sport each week.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We help people in the community so, if they can’t afford to take part, we will fund their fees and kits and stuff they need and have had some real great success.

“We are seeking the local community’s help with donations to help with funding people who can’t afford it and get people in the community exercising and communicating.”

Founder and chairman Adam has had his own battles with mental health and was diagnosed with ADHD.

Having experienced many failures in the system and his community experiences in London, he used his skills and own money to fund the group, which he does out of his love for helping other people.

The group is aiming to register as a charity in the near future to expand its reach as much as possible, help as many people as it can, but also repay Adam for his efforts so far.

“We urge the local Bury community for their help. Our mission is to make sure no one is alone in Bury.”

A GoFundMe for the group can be found on its social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Moreton Men is also hoping to enhance its offer and found other sports teams including basketball, pool, dodgeball, rugby sevens, hockey and group golfing.