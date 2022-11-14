A West Row site could accommodate nine new homes if proposals win the green light.

West Suffolk Council is considering outline plans by Mrs M Bailey and Mr M Steel for 'The Old Orchard', Mildenhall Road.

The 0.37 hectare plot is on the eastern edge of West Row, near Mildenhall, and was once a private orchard, although it has not been used for many years.

West Row village sign.

The site has been allocated for residential development by the local planning authority.

It is thought the nine homes proposed would be a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom dwellings.

A design and access statement submitted to planners added: "Proposals for the site will be detailed to include existing trees and hedging where possible and enhance the ecological value of the site."