More than 150 West Suffolk homes will see their energy efficiency improve after the council secured further government funding to continue its push towards net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

This follows a successful £7.1m bid on behalf of all of Suffolk’s district councils for money from the Government’s Sustainable Warmth fund designed to support improvements to low income, low energy efficiency rated homes.

The boost will enable work to be carried out to 750 homes in Suffolk, with 150 West Suffolk homes benefitting from a £1.6m portion.

Over 150 homes in West Suffolk and 750 overall will benefit. Picture: iStock

Improvements will include the installation of energy saving measures such as lofts, cavity wall and external wall insulation, solar panels, air source heat pumps and shared ground source heat pumps, which will provide heating to multiple properties.

Cllr John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “West Suffolk Council is working to reduce its own carbon emissions to net zero by 2030 and support and encourage our residents and businesses to take similar steps.

"Improving the energy efficiency of low performance, low-income homes is a key part of this work to tackle climate change and will make a positive difference both to residents’ lives and to our environment.

"These improvements should also save residents money on their energy bills, as well as keeping homes warmer, which is particularly important for anyone vulnerable or with underlying health conditions.”

The funding comes after West Suffolk Council was named Regional Council of the Year in the Energy Efficiency Association, East of England Energy Efficiency Awards, in October.

The council has previously commissioned to insulate 75 park homes across sites including Beck Row and Shepherds Grove near Stanton, expected to cut carbon emissions by 30 tonnes per year and saving each household over £100 a year on energy bills. A second phase of works to another 75 park homes is due to be completed this year.

West Suffolk Council also runs the Solar for Business scheme which has installed more than 10,000 solar panels at 63 business premises, saving them a collective £125,000 a year in reduced energy costs and cutting their carbon emissions by 900 tonnes per year with no up-front costs to the businesses.

Alongside this work, West Suffolk Council also offers Greener Business Grants which can see local businesses awarded up to £1,000 for eligible energy efficiency measures.

Cllr Andy Drummond, West Suffolk Council’s Cabinet Member for Regulatory and Environment, said: “West Suffolk is working to address climate change and deliver environmental improvements. We are significantly cutting the carbon footprint of many of the buildings that we own and manage.

"We have invested in renewable technologies to provide electricity and heat as well as purchasing 100 per cent renewable electricity for our buildings. We have been working to address and improve air quality and we have put more electric vehicle charge points in Council owned car parks with more to be installed soon. On top of this we also planted 1500 trees last year, locking carbon away for years to come.

“Alongside all of these things, we are continuing to support residents, particularly those who are on low income, to live in healthier, more energy efficient homes that save them money on their bills, all for the benefit of the local environment that we all share.”

For more on the wider environmental work of the Council, visit their website.

For information on Solar for Business, the Greener Business Grant or the other support available, call 01284 757622 or email environment@westsuffolk.gov.uk.