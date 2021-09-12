There are over 2,300 positive cases of coronavirus in Suffolk, data reveals.

The data, found on Public Health England's website, shows a case rate of 303.8 per 100,000 people in the county.

North Newmarket, Studlands and Exning, South Newmarket and Racecourse, Red Lodge, Icklingham and Moulton, Stanton and Barningham, Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds West and Howard Estate and Northgate wards have the highest case rates per 100,000 people.

There are currently over 2,300 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk.

Howard Estate and Northgate ward has the highest case rate in the county with 756.1 cases per 100,000 people. There are currently 54 positive cases in the ward.

Yoxford, Wenhaston and Walberswick ward has the lowest case rate in the county, with 129.5 cases per 100,000 people. There are only eight positive cases across the ward.

Case rates are calculated by dividing the seven-day total in an area by the population and multiplying by 100,000.

