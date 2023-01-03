At least 500 patients in Suffolk had to wait 12 hours or more in A&E over the course of a month, new data shows.

NHS figures from November show that 142 patients at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) and 399 patients in West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust spent more than half a day before finding a hospital bed after the decision to admit them was made.

This includes hospitals in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, as well as Colchester.

In West Suffolk, 399 patients spent more than 12 hours waiting.

In total, 32,851 patients visited A&E in November for any type of injury, including 21,197 for ESNEFT, and 7,654 for West Suffolk.

Around 1,679 in East Suffolk and North Essex waited for more than four hours for a bed, as did 962 patients in West Suffolk.

Nick Hulme, ESNEFT boss, said service demand exceeded expectations despite careful planning.

He noted it had been an incredibly challenging time for all hospitals.

Mr Hulme added: "This has had a huge impact on our emergency departments are we are sorry patients are having to wait longer. Keeping patients safe remains our priority and we are doing everything we can to manage.

“Our staff are working extremely hard to see patients as quickly as possible and we would urge the public to help us to help them by only using our services when absolutely necessary.

"We are asking people to use their pharmacist or NHS 111 wherever possible so that we can keep our emergency departments and urgent treatment centres free for patients with the most serious illnesses and injuries.”

A spokesperson for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Trust is experiencing an extremely busy period and we are asking the public to come to our accident and emergency department only when urgent clinical care is required.

“You can help us during this time by making the right choices and accessing the service that best suits your needs, such as remedying minor illnesses and injuries at home, contacting your GP if you have been ill for more than 48 hours or utilising your local pharmacy.

“We are continuing to work very hard to ensure that patients are seen at the earliest opportunity, and our doors remain open to all those who need us.”