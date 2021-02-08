Over 70s told to book appointment to get Covid-19 vaccine

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has today (Monday, February 8) urged anyone aged 70 and over who have not yet had a coronavirus vaccine to book an appointment themselves.

In a change to the policy, which was previously wait to hear from the NHS, Mr Hancock also urged people to check with their grandparents, relatives and friends over the age of 70 to make sure they book an appointment "as soon as possible".

So far 12.2m people have been vaccinated as the Government tries to meet a target of getting everyone in the top four priority groups - over 80s, those in care homes, over 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable - their first jab by February 15.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock (44318331)

The Government then aims to reach all over 50s by May.

People are urged to book by calling 119 or by using the online booking programme Swift Queue.

