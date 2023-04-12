Over £750,000 has been awarded to a council in a bid to support rural areas in Suffolk.

West Suffolk Council will be given £753,701 to deliver number of developments, including green spaces, encouraging visitors, waste and streetscene improvements and arts and heritage funding over the next two years.

This comes after several schemes were given the green light by the authority back in November last year.

Nearly a quarter of a million pounds has been allocated to West Suffolk Council. Picture: Jason Noble LDRS

The area was selected as part of a £110m injection from the Government's Rural England Prosperity fund.

In total, £188,000 would cover the 2023 and 2024 season, while the remaining £565,701 will cover the next season through to 2025.

A West Suffolk Council spokesperson revealed a 'significant portion' of its funding will go towards grants for businesses and community groups.

In addition, the authority has already been allocated £1.94m from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and has dished out its first wave of grants.

The council spokesperson added: “We are pleased to have the funding allocation and investment plan confirmed by Government for the next two years which is in addition to the UK Shared Prosperity Funding.

"We look forward to working with partners and local organisations in delivering the grants as well as the improvements set out in the investment plans.”