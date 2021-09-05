Public health chiefs have urged people in Suffolk to get their coronavirus vaccine after new data revealed over a quarter of 18 to 44-year-olds in the county are yet to receive a first jab.

Obtained by a Freedom of Information request, the figures, as of August 25, show 25.7 per cent in the 18 to 24 bracket are yet to receive a first dose.

Over 28 per cent of 25 to 29-year-olds have not had their first jab, although 80.2 per cent of 40 to 44-year-olds have had their first jab.

Suffolk Public Health have urged residents in the county to get their coronavirus vaccine following new data which shows over a quarter of 18 to 44-year-olds have not had their first jab.

Across the 18-44 age bracket, almost 64,000 out of 251,431people in Suffolk are yet to receive a first jab.

A number of people in the UK have been hesitant to take up the vaccine for a variety of reasons.

So-called anti-vaxxers have sparked debate by claiming vaccines are not safe and experimental.

So-called anti-vaxxers consider the coronavirus vaccine as too dangerous and experimental.

A spokesman for Suffolk Public Health said: “The vaccination programme is working extremely well nationally and here in Suffolk, but there are still people who for a variety of reasons have chosen not to receive it.

“We would strongly advise anyone who is offered the vaccine to take it as soon as it is made available to them.

"While it will not necessarily stop you getting infected, having both jabs does offer around 80 per cent protection against its effects, which is an extremely high ratio.

“If anyone is unsure speak to your GP or any other healthcare professional in the NHS.

Having both jabs offers around 80 per cent protection against its effects, according to Suffolk Public Health.

"These are the people who can give you the facts around the vaccine."

It comes as Healthwatch Suffolk carried out research to see what young people's thoughts were on vaccines.

The 'My Health, Our Future' survey, which took data from over 3,200 young people, revealed 45 per cent were worried about the side effects of Covid-19 jabs. Younger students were more likely to agree with this statement.

Eighteen per cent said they were either unlikely or very unlikely to accept a vaccine if it was offered to them. A further 24 per cent were unsure about it.

However, 57 per cent of the over 3,200 said they were likely or very likely to accept a vaccine.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk