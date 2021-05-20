Vandals have thrown paint over the front doors of a Suffolk community centre which is being used as a hub to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine.

A caretaker at the Jubilee Centre, in Mildenhall, found the main doors covered in white gloss paint at 7.30am today.

Mark Knight, town manager, said they hope to have it cleared in time for the vaccine clinic at the centre on Saturday and a local company had offered to help.

Paint was thrown over the doors of the Jubilee Centre in Mildenhall

He said: "I was very annoyed because we're offering a public service for literally life-saving vaccines - it might have stopped some people getting their jabs.

"I just felt really let down. Most people are very supportive and very community minded in the town but it's very annoying that a few people think it's okay to do that.

"It's a few bad apples."

He said the last caretaker left the centre at 7pm yesterday and the vandals must have struck overnight.

Witnesses should contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/26343/21.

