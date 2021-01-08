Two people who suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision near RAF Mildenhall remain in a 'critical and serious condition' in hospital.

Police were called to the incident on the A1101, in Beck Row, at 3.32am yesterday following reports a blue Honda Accord collided with road signage.

Two people remain in Addenbrooke's Hospital with one in a 'serious but stable condition' and the second in a 'critical but stable condition'.

The road was closed in both directions for an investigation.

Police want to hear from any drivers who may have been travelling on the A1101 during the early hours of Thursday, January 7 around the time of the incident.

Any lorry drivers who briefly stopped at the scene are asked to contact police with any information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact PC 1981 Taylor at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 23 of January 7.

Visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

