Red Lodge paramedics who won a ‘fairytale’ wedding in a competition in 2020 tied the knot last Wednesday.

Tia Whiteman and Joel Whittingham, both 31, were crowned winners of the Chippenham Park and Blossom Wedding Planning contest – a competition launched to recognise the sacrifices made by NHS during the pandemic – in August 2020.

More than 20 wedding suppliers signed up to the competition offering their services for free or for a massive discount, including Tia’s wedding dress, Joel’s suit hire, photography and even a confetti pony.

The wedding of NHS staff Tia Whiteman and Joel Whittingham, of Red Lodge. Picture: Mark Westley

They initially booked their big day for April 7, 2021 – two days after Tia’s 30th birthday and two days before Joel’s. However, the continuing pandemic restrictions forced a postponement to April 6, 2022

"Although postponing the wedding was disappointing we knew it meant that we could have the wedding we imagined without restrictions, we were also rather distracted by our new addition baby George Frank Whittingham who, at six months old, could join us on the big day," said Tia.

"Because of all the people involved with the competition it meant we could have the perfect wedding day: walking down the aisle to the harp; reception drinks with a singer; Joey the confetti pony; magician, DJs; cakes of dreams, a hilarious videographer and photographer – the list goes on.

Tia and Joel were crowned winners of the Chippenham Park and Blossom Wedding Planning contest. Picture: Mark Westley

"Even behind the scenes of our big day was made brilliant with being able to choose a dream wedding dress, suits, make up and hair.

"Chippenham Park is a stunning venue and we are so grateful that it, too, was part of the prize.

"The day was exceptional – we both loved every second. Everyone had so much fun, even in the rain. It's a day we will forever treasure."

More than 20 wedding suppliers signed up to the competition. Picture: Mark Westley

The couple have been together for eight years after meeting while working as lifeguards at Center Parcs.

Tia joined the East of England Ambulance Service as a student paramedic seven years ago, with Joel following her a year later. Both are now registered paramedics.

Beccy Nicholson, of Chippenham Park, said: “The competition was a collaboration between us and Blossom Wedding Planning.

“We felt we wanted to give something back. It was such a stressful time for everyone at the start of the pandemic, let alone those working in the NHS. We thought ‘what can we do?’.

“The wedding itself went really well, although it was a little windy on the day.”